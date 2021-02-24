In photos: Long-awaited snow blankets Azerbaijani capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting Tuesday evening, Azerbaijan’s capital Baku experienced a long-awaited snowfall.

The Azerbaijani Meteorological Service forecasts the snowfall will continue in Baku on Wednesday, and the temperature will sharply fall. North-west wind will intensify in some parts of the capital.

Azerbaijan’s relevant bodies are taking the necessary measures to overcome the problems caused by the snow.

(Photo by Trend)

News.Az