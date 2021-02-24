Yandex metrika counter

In photos: Long-awaited snow blankets Azerbaijani capital

Starting Tuesday evening, Azerbaijan’s capital Baku experienced a long-awaited snowfall.

The Azerbaijani Meteorological Service forecasts the snowfall will continue in Baku on Wednesday, and the temperature will sharply fall. North-west wind will intensify in some parts of the capital.

Azerbaijan’s relevant bodies are taking the necessary measures to overcome the problems caused by the snow.

(Photo by Trend)

(Photo by Trend)

(Photo by Trend)

(Photo by Trend)

(Photo by Trend)

(Photo by Trend)

(Photo by Trend)

