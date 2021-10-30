In Photos: Memorials honor COVID-19′s 5 million dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global deaths from COVID-19 have crossed 5 million. According to Worldometer, the number of people to have died from the virus was 5,003,934 Friday night.



This is out of a total of 246,724,884 who have contracted the virus.



Of the 5 million deaths, the United States has the biggest toll of 765,722 people, followed by Brazil with 607,504 and India with 457,773.

In this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo, Zoe Nassimoff, of Argentina, looks at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington. Nassimoff's grandparent who lived in Florida died from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

A woman walks with her dog through the Wood of Memory, created in remembrance of those who have died of COVID-19, at the Parco della Trucca, in Bergamo, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2021, file photo, Fernanda Natasha Bravo Cruz, center, who lost her father to COVID-19 cries supported by her mother, Noemia Bravo Cruz, second right, and by friends Cleo Manhas, left, and Clara Marcia, right, during a protest with flags representing coronavirus victims in Brazil and against the government's health policies outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. Activists and families placed 600 flags, each with a person's name, to represent the 600,000 death toll, announced the previous day. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A Muslim woman uses her phone as she walks by names of health care workers who died of COVID-19 engraved on Pandemic Heroes Monument, in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The monument will be inaugurated on Nov. 10, which marks National Heroes day in Indonesia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2021, file photo, portraits of doctors who died from COVID-19 are displayed in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

A photograph of Anand Babu Kesarwani, who died of COVID-19, hangs on a wall of his hardware shop in Chhitpalgarh village, in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Galina Artyomenko, a local journalist and influential behind the monument, looks at 'Sad Angel', a memorial for St. Petersburg's medical workers who died of coronavirus in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

White flags representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil cover a field as part of a protest against the government's health policies outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Activists said they placed 600 flags, each with a person's name, to represent the 600,000 death toll, announced the previous day. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A mother and child look at ribbons tied to the perimeter fencing of the St. James Presbyterian Church in Johannesburg, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Each ribbon represents the more than 88,900 people who have died from the virus in the country. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo, Zoe Nassimoff, of Argentina, holds a white flag that is part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington. Nassimoff wrote on the flag in memory of her grandparent who lived in Florida and died from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A volunteer re-paints a faded heart on the COVID-19 memorial wall in Westminster in London, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Bereaved Families for Justice have been re-painting the faded hearts on the tribute and adding inscriptions for people who can not get to the wall. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

News.Az