In Photos: Military parade dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day held in Khankendi

A military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War has been held in the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev attended the parade.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from the Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the Second Karabakh War. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

