In pictures: Italy eases lockdown, with more than 4 million people back to work

In pictures: Italy eases lockdown, with more than 4 million people back to work

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 4 million people across Italy are returning to work on Monday after a two month lockdown—which saw businesses and workplaces close—is now being eased as the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths continue to fall.

Forbes magazine presents several photos taken from Italy after the lockdown was eased.

A man sits in an underground subway carriage, with red circles on the ground indicating where to stay to keep the distance, in Milan as lockdown is relaxed on May 04 (GETTY IMAGES)

A cyclist is seen in Piazza Duomo in Milan as lockdown is relaxed (GETTY IMAGES)

People shop at a market at Piazza Maggiore on May 04, 2020 in Bologna, Italy (GETTY IMAGES)

A runner is seen in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele making a superstitious gesture in Milan as lockdown is relaxed (GETTY IMAGES)

Owners of commercial activities, tourism operators, workers in the hospitality sector, and holders of VAT numbers gather for a flash mob protest asking for an immediate re-opening of the activities on May 04, 2020 in Venice (GETTY IMAGES)

A market seller with a protective mask at the Central Market of Porta Palazzo in Turin (GETTY IMAGES)

People with protective masks leave the subway station to go to work, but maintain social distancing as they walk (GETTY IMAGES)

A view of the old city at sunrise on May 04, 2020 in Bari, Italy (GETTY IMAGES)

News.Az