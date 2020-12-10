Azerbaijani FM meets with Iranian parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the framework of his official visit to Iran, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Qalibaf named the liberation of Azerbaijani territories an important step towards peace and lasting security. Noting the importance of increasing the level of comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, he emphasized various existing potentials to be used for this purpose.

He spoke about increasing the level of economic, cultural and other cooperation, as well as cross-border cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Minister Bayramov expressed condolences over the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist as a result of a terror attack. He noted that Azerbaijan condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism and highlighted the unacceptability of this terror act.

Speaking about the 44-day Patriotic War in Azerbaijan, the minister noted with satisfaction the support of high-level representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the President and Members of the Parliament.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

