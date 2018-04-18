Inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is underway in Milli Majlis (parliament) on April 18.

The inauguration ceremony is being attended by Azerbaijani state officials, government members, MPs and family members of the president, Trend reports.

The honorable motorcade, accompanying President Ilham Aliyev has left for Milli Majlis, where the inauguration ceremony is being held.

The inauguration ceremony of Ilham Aliyev, who has been elected President of Azerbaijan as a result of the national referendum, was declared open.

The ceremony participants warmly welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Soldiers of Armed Forces brought the national flag of Azerbaijan and the flag of Azerbaijani president under the solemn march to the stage.

