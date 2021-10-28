Inauguration of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli Int'l Airport in spotlight of Romanian media

Romanian News24 portal has published an article, highlighting the inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli International Airport with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The article says that the symbolic keys of the Fuzuli International Airport were handed over to the heads of state.

The article also highlights the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents’ participation in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor).

