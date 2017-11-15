Inauguration of BTK railway line in spotlight of Jordanian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line – a project with a great history and strategic importance - has been highlighted by Jordanian media.

The websites of the kingdom "Amman al-Urduniyyah" (http://ammannewspaper.org/?p=26188&lang=en) and "Ash-Shaheed" (http://alshahidonline.net/home/index.php/ejtema3e/item ) have published a wide range of articles on this subject with images.

The articles say that the ceremony held on October 30, 2017, was attended by President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakitjan Sagintayev, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdullay Aripov, as well as delegations from Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. The articles note that 504 km of the road extending to 850 km runs through Azerbaijan, 259 km through Georgia and 76 km through Turkey, and this route is to transport 5 million tons of cargo and one million passengers at the initial stage, and 17 million tons of cargo and three million passengers at the further stages.

The articles quoted statements made by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. The head of our state especially noted that this line became an important part of the Eurasian transport map and that as a result its inauguration, mutual trade between the countries along the route will increase, the cooperation between the countries using this route will deepen and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will promote stability and security.

It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will promote the development of tourism, increase the number of tourists, raise the geopolitical significance of our countries, and create additional opportunities for business development and mutually profitable cooperation.

