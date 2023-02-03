Inauguration of interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria was an important milestone: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The inauguration of interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria was an important milestone,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“The inauguration of Interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria, which of course was generated by Southern Gas Corridor project and is to a certain degree its extension which allowed us to start supply natural gas to Bulgaria and also consider expansion through that extension through that interconnector to the neighboring countries,” the head of state added.

News.Az