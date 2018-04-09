Inauguration of newly elected president of Armenia ends in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian was held in Armenia.

According to news.am, a special meeting of the National Assembly of Armenia was held at the Yerevan sports-concert complex for this purpose.

To note, on April 2, Sarkissian was elected the new president of the country. Sarkissian worked as ambassador of his country in the UK and previously held the post of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

According to the new Constitution adopted in 2015, since April 2018 Armenia has moved to a parliamentary form of government. The president will have limited powers, the country will be headed by the prime minister.

