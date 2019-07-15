Incident in Sheki district under special control of Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The incident that occurred in Azerbaijan’s Sheki district and the treatment of the injured is under the special control of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, r

On July 14 at about 12:00 (GMT +4) near the Palace of Shaki Khans, a branch of a tree planted in 1530 suddenly broke off, and fell on tourists, according to the statement.

As a result, 19 people received injuries of varying degrees and were promptly taken to the Sheki district central hospital.

“They were rendered primary medical care,” reads the statement. “Because the condition of the four injured is serious, they are in an intensive care unit.”

An experienced resuscitator, neurosurgeon, traumatologist and other doctors of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Healthcare were sent to Sheki district.

At the same time, responsible persons of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Culture and the Prosecutor General’s Office have been sent to Sheki to clarify the causes of the incident.

In connection with the incident, hot lines of the Prosecutor General’s Office (+99412 492 55 40), the Ministry of Emergency Situations (112) and the Ministry of Healthcare (+99412 498 78 46) were created.

News.Az

