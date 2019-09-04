Incoming Latvian ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Azerbaijan`s FM

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the country Dainis Garančs.

Ambassador Dainis Garančs extended greetings of Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkēvičs to Elmar Mammadyarov. FM Mammadyarov congratulated Dainis Garančs on his appointment as Ambassador and conveyed his greetings to his Latvian counterpart.

The sides hailed the existing relations between the two countries in political, economic, trade, cultural and other spheres. The sides also exchanged views over issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Dainis Garančs presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

FM Mammadyarov wished the ambassador every success in his future activities.

