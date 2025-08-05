India accuses EU, US of double standards over Russian trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has strongly criticised the United States and the European Union, accusing them of applying double standards regarding trade with Russia. The backlash comes amid renewed scrutiny from the West over India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil.

The Indian government responded after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on Indian goods, citing the country's continued energy trade with Moscow. In a rare display of political unity, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress party condemned Trump's remarks, defending India’s right to pursue independent trade policies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

India’s Foreign Ministry argued that the same countries criticising New Delhi continue to maintain significant trade ties with Russia themselves. The ministry highlighted that the EU’s trade with Russia amounted to 67.5 billion euros ($78 billion) in 2024, including a record 16.5 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas imports. It also noted that the United States continues to import Russian uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertilisers, and chemicals for its domestic industries.

Both the U.S. and EU have publicly claimed to have scaled back trade with Moscow following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, India pointed to ongoing transactions that undermine their criticisms. For example, in 2021 Russia was the EU’s fifth-largest trading partner with trade valued at 258 billion euros.

Tensions escalated after Trump’s July 31 announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian goods, coupled with threats of penalties over Indian oil imports from Russia. India is one of Russia's largest oil customers, importing an average of 1.75 million barrels per day from January to June 2025—an increase of 1% compared to the previous year.

Indian energy company Nayara Energy, majority-owned by Russian firms including Rosneft, was recently hit by EU sanctions targeting Russian oil and energy. India reiterated its opposition to "unilateral sanctions" imposed outside the United Nations framework.

The consequences of the U.S. tariff threat could be severe for India's economy. Trade expert Ajay Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative warned that Indian exports to the U.S. could drop by 30% in the current fiscal year, falling from $86.5 billion to $60.6 billion. The Indian stock market reacted negatively, with equity benchmarks declining following Trump’s remarks.

Indian politicians voiced strong disapproval. Congress MP Manish Tewari called Trump’s comments demeaning and urged India to push back against such "bullying and hectoring." BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda referenced former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, stating, “To be an enemy of America can be dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal.”

