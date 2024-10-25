India and Germany unveil roadmap for green energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

India and Germany exchanged multiple agreements and launched a joint green energy roadmap on Friday during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to New Delhi, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The agreements were signed following discussions between Scholz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations.“Glad to be meeting him and discussing a diverse range of issues that will add momentum to the India-Germany friendship,” Modi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.Modi emphasized the strong track record of developmental cooperation between the two countries, expressing optimism for future collaborations.Scholz is on a three-day official visit to India, which began on Thursday.The agreements include a mutual legal assistance treaty in criminal matters, a pact on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information, and a joint declaration of intent in the fields of employment and labor.Modi also announced the launch of the green hydrogen roadmap, aimed at boosting renewable energy cooperation between the two nations. He mentioned the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, describing them as “matters of concern for both of us.”The Indian prime minister underscored the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and upholding international law in the Indo-Pacific region.“India's view has always been that problems cannot be solved through war. And India is ready to make every possible contribution to the restoration of peace,” he added.While Scholz did not directly mention Russia, he voiced support for India's role in advocating for a “lasting, just peace in Ukraine” and acknowledged India's reliable relations with all parties involved.“As partners, it is important to be able to talk directly about many topics – including geopolitical issues,” Scholz wrote on X.

News.Az