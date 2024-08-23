India and Poland upgrade ties to strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px



India and Poland have taken a major step forward in their relationship, officially elevating their ties to a strategic partnership. The announcement was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Warsaw—marking the first time in 45 years that an Indian leader has visited Poland.

As the two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace in Ukraine and explored new opportunities for cooperation in defense, agriculture, and trade.“This is a big day for Polish-Indian relations,” Tusk said at a joint press conference with Modi. “Our countries have always gotten along well, with no conflicts of interest. Despite our different histories and traditions, we’ve always understood each other.”Tusk emphasized the importance of respecting international laws, borders, and sovereignty—values that both nations have learned through their histories. He also welcomed Modi’s commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.After his visit to Poland, Modi will head to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following his recent meeting with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow.Tusk shared that the two leaders discussed upgrading their diplomatic relationship to a strategic partnership, with a focus on defense, energy transition, and agriculture. He highlighted the potential for collaboration in the defense sector and thanked Modi for inviting Polish companies and scientists to India.Modi, in turn, called the defense partnership a sign of mutual trust. Poland’s recent increase in military spending, which now stands at 4.12% of GDP—the highest in NATO—was also noted as a key factor in this growing cooperation.In agriculture, Modi pointed out Poland’s expertise in food processing and expressed interest in involving Polish companies in India’s expanding food bank network. Both leaders agreed on the potential to increase the presence of Polish products in Indian markets and vice versa.The issue of Poland’s visa policies, which had sparked controversy last year, was also addressed. Tusk reassured Modi that Poland’s new visa policy, which aims to restore order after a corruption scandal, is not targeted at India. He emphasized that Indian visitors will always be welcome in Poland, just as Poles are in India.Modi expressed gratitude for Poland’s help during the 2022 Ukraine crisis when Polish authorities assisted Indian students caught in the conflict—a gesture deeply appreciated in India.The new strategic partnership will also support India’s rapid urbanization, with potential collaborations in areas like wastewater treatment, solid waste management, and municipal infrastructure. Renewable energy and artificial intelligence were highlighted as additional areas of shared interest.During his visit, Modi met with the Indian community in Poland and paid tribute to the shared history between the two nations. He laid flowers at monuments in Warsaw honoring the Good Maharaja and the royal family of Kolhapur, who provided refuge to thousands of Polish children and refugees during World War II.In a gesture of goodwill, Modi announced a youth exchange program to honor Maharaja Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, allowing 20 young people from Poland to visit India each year.The Indian community in Poland is also growing rapidly, with Indians now the fourth-largest group of foreign workers registered in the country’s social security system. The rising number of Indians in Poland reflects the strengthening ties between the two nations.This visit marks a new chapter in Polish-Indian relations, paving the way for deeper cooperation and mutual growth in the years to come.

News.Az