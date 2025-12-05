India eyes always-on phone tracking: Apple, Google, Samsung protest

+ ↺ − 16 px

India is reviewing a telecom proposal to require smartphones to keep satellite location tracking always active for government surveillance.

Apple, Google, and Samsung oppose the move, citing privacy, security, and legal concerns, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The plan would allow authorities to pinpoint users to within a meter, effectively turning phones into continuous surveillance devices. Experts and lobby groups warn the measure is unprecedented globally and could endanger sensitive users, including military personnel, judges, journalists, and executives. No final policy decision has been made.

