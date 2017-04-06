Yandex metrika counter

India facilitates visa application procedures for Azerbaijan

India has facilitated visa application procedures for Azerbaijan, Indian Embassy in Baku said in a message April 6.

As per new visa rules, Azerbaijani nationals would be able to get online e-Visa for visits to India for recreation, sightseeing, casual visit to meet friends or relatives, short duration medical treatment or casual business. Online application for e-visa could be made at website: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/Registration

The fees for e-Visa for Azerbaijani nationals is $50 plus bank transaction charges, Trend reports. The validity of e-Visa will be 60 days from the date of arrival in India. Double entry is permitted on e-Tourist Visa and e-Business Visa. Triple entry will be permitted on e-Medical Visa. E-Visa can be availed for maximum of two times in a calendar year. The applicants are required to apply online at least 4 days in advance of the date of arrival in India.

The e-Visa facility is in addition to the existing Visa services for longer duration or specific purpose being provided by the Indian Embassy. Detailed information about the e-Visa scheme is available on website: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

