India ‘hopeful’ for trade deal with US before tariff deadline

India is "hopeful" of finalizing a trade agreement with the US before the 90-day suspension on reciprocal tariffs expires on July 9, according to India’s foreign minister.

In an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro on Tuesday, S. Jaishankar, who is currently on a four-day trip to Belgium and France, revealed that trade negotiations between India and the US had already begun prior to President Trump’s announcement of the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on April 2, which imposed duties of up to 27% on Indian goods, News.Az reports citing BBC.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Donald Trump in February, and they agreed to further open access to each other’s markets," Jaishankar told the publication.

"We remain optimistic about reaching an agreement before the tariff suspension ends on July 9."

Earlier today, a US delegation held private meetings with officials from India’s trade ministry in Delhi.

An unnamed Indian official told Reuters that the recent trade discussions with US representatives had been productive and “contributed to making progress toward developing a mutually beneficial and balanced agreement, including achieving some early wins.”

Until recently, the US was India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling $190 billion.

India has already lowered tariffs on several products, including Bourbon whiskey and motorcycles, but the US still faces a $45 billion (£33 billion) trade deficit with India—a gap President Trump is eager to narrow.

Trump and Modi have set an ambitious goal to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion, though Delhi is expected to resist concessions in politically sensitive areas like agriculture.

Earlier this month, the White House told its trade partners that the US wants them to make their best trade offers, with the deadline fast approaching, Reuters news agency reported.

Last week, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he was "very optimistic" about a deal between India and US, which he said said would come in the "not too distant future".

In May, Trump made global headlines by claiming that Delhi had offered to drop all tariffs on goods imported from the US. These claims were swiftly disputed by India, with the foreign minister saying that "nothing is decided till everything is".

Jaishankar had previously emphasised that any trade deal must be mutually beneficial and work for both countries.

Speaking separately about US foreign policy under Trump, Jaishankar told Le Figaro he sees the US "looking at things from the perspective of its immediate interest and seeking benefits for itself".

"Frankly, I will do the same with them," Jaishankar added.

