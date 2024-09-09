India investigates first suspected mpox case

+ ↺ − 16 px

India is currently investigating its first suspected case of mpox, with the patient isolated and in stable condition, according to a statement from the country’s Health Ministry.

The suspected case involves a young male who recently traveled from a country experiencing an outbreak of the virus, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The patient has been placed in isolation at a designated hospital, and tests are underway to confirm the presence of mpox.The ministry stated that the case is being managed according to established protocols, with ongoing contact tracing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country. It assured that India is well-prepared to handle such isolated travel-related cases, with robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risks.While this is India’s first reported suspected case, neighboring Pakistan identified its first case of mpox in April last year.Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is transmitted through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through material contaminated with the virus. Initial symptoms often include fever, enlarged lymph nodes, back pain, and muscle aches, followed by a rash, as noted by the World Health Organization.Since January 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported over 86,000 cases of mpox globally, with 119 fatalities. The World Health Organization renamed the disease from monkeypox to mpox last year to avoid racist and stigmatizing language.

News.Az