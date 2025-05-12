India, Pakistan military chiefs to talk as ceasefire holds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top military officials from India and Pakistan held talks on Monday to discuss the specific details of the ceasefire they agreed upon over the weekend.

The US-brokered ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbours appears to have held overnight after nearly four days of intense shelling and aerial incursions from both sides, News.Az reports citing BBC.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying "it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much".

Both nations have ceased hostilities since then but say they remain vigilant, warning each other of the consequences of violating the ceasefire.

India announced on Monday that it was reopening 32 airports for civilians that it had earlier said would remain closed until Thursday due to safety concerns.

The tensions were the latest in the decades-long rivalry between the neighbours who have fought two wars over Kashmir, a Himayalan region which they claim in full but administer in part.

The recent hostilities threatened to turn into a full-fledged war as both countries appeared unwilling to back down for days.

Both countries have said that dozens of people from both sides died over the four days of fighting last week, partly due to heavy shelling near the de facto border.

After the ceasefire, however, both the rivals have declared military victory.

News.Az