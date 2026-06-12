India–Pakistan “Mountain of War” exposed as world’s deadliest battlefield

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The long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan in the mountainous Kashmir region has evolved into one of the world’s deadliest and most complex high-altitude battle zones, with repeated wars, skirmishes, and military standoffs shaping life along the Line of Control. The region, often described by analysts as a “mountain of war,” includes extreme terrain such as glaciers and peaks where both countries maintain permanent military deployments in conditions of extreme cold and altitude.

The article highlights how decades of hostility between India and Pakistan have turned areas like the Siachen Glacier and Kargil into persistent flashpoints, where thousands of soldiers have died not only in combat but also due to harsh weather, avalanches, and altitude-related conditions. It also underscores how unresolved territorial disputes, particularly over Kashmir, continue to fuel instability despite periodic ceasefires and diplomatic efforts, making the region one of the most militarised and dangerous frontiers in the world, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

News.Az