India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days
- 29 May 2021 09:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617, Reuters reports.
The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.