India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14
- 25 May 2021 09:24
- 05 Oct 2025 06:42
India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511, Reuters reports.
The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.