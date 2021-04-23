Yandex metrika counter

India posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Friday, while daily deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record, according to Reuters. 

With 332,730 new cases, India's total caseload has now passed 16 million. Deaths rose by 2,263 to reach a total of 186,920, according to health ministry data.


