Yandex metrika counter

India reports 96,982 new coronavirus cases

  • World
  • Share
India reports 96,982 new coronavirus cases

India reported 96,982 new coronavirus infections overnight, taking the overall tally of cases to 12.7 million, data from health ministry showed on Tuesday,according to Reuters. 

The country reported 446 deaths, taking the total to 165,547, data showed.

India’s caseload is the third-highest globally behind the United States and Brazil.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      