India reports 96,982 new coronavirus cases
- 06 Apr 2021 10:49
- 30 Sep 2025 14:18
India reported 96,982 new coronavirus infections overnight, taking the overall tally of cases to 12.7 million, data from health ministry showed on Tuesday,according to Reuters.
The country reported 446 deaths, taking the total to 165,547, data showed.
India’s caseload is the third-highest globally behind the United States and Brazil.