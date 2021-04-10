India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

India reported a record 145,384 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Saturday, as the country grappled with a overwhelming second-wave of infections, according to Reuters,

A five-month high 794 deaths brought the toll to 168,436.

India’s overall caseload was 13.21 million, the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

News.Az