India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections
- 10 Apr 2021 10:21
- 30 Sep 2025 14:41
- World
India reported a record 145,384 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Saturday, as the country grappled with a overwhelming second-wave of infections, according to Reuters,
A five-month high 794 deaths brought the toll to 168,436.
India’s overall caseload was 13.21 million, the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil.