India reports new high of 1,761 daily COVID-19 deaths

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recorded 259,170 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 15,321,089, TASS reports.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 1,761 reaching 180,350. The daily death toll is the highest recorded in the country. The previous record was set on April 19 with 1,619 daily deaths.

The number of recoveries climbed by 154,761 and hit 13,108,582. Some 2,031,977 patients are undergoing treatment for coronavirus, 102,648 more than a day earlier. The number of active cases in India has been rising for 41 days in a row.

Amid the outbreak of the disease some states lack medical oxygen, medications and vaccines.

India ranks second after the US on the overall COVID-19 case count and fourth on the amount of coronavirus-related deaths (after the US, Brazil and Mexico).

The Indian capital introduced a six-day lockdown on Monday over the increase in COVID-19 infection rate.

