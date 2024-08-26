India's PM Modi discusses Ukraine visit with Biden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed significant global issues during their phone call on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media .

“Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability,” the prime minister posted on social platform X.“We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” he added.According to a government statement, Modi lauded Biden's “deep commitment the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.”PM Modi briefs Biden on Ukraine visitDuring his conversation with Biden on the raging Ukraine conflict, Modi briefed the US president on his visit to Kyiv, wherein he had met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.The prime minister reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability, the statement added.Both Modi and Biden shared their concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.There have been reports of Hindu temples as well as homes and businesses of Hindus being attacked in Bangladesh after its prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India.The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad, the statement added.

