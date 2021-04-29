India's coronavirus infections pass 18 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

India reported on Thursday a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the last 24 hours, with its overall caseload rising above 18 million, Reuters reports.

With 379,257 new cases and 3,645 new deaths, India's total number of cases and deaths are now at 18.38 million and 204,832, respectively, according to health ministry data.

News.Az