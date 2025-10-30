India stun Australia with record chase to reach World Cup final

+ ↺ − 16 px

India pulled off a stunning upset against Australia on Thursday, chasing down a record target of 339 to book their place in the World Cup final against South Africa.

Jemimah Rodrigues led the charge with an unbeaten 127, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur added a crucial 89, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The pair shared a 167-run partnership for the third wicket, guiding India to victory with nine balls and five wickets to spare at the DY Patil Stadium on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Replying to Australia’s formidable total of 338, the hosts finished at 341 for five, sealing a historic win and ensuring there will be a new name on the 50-over trophy when the final is played on Sunday.

Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp, with smiles and tears of joy in the dugout.

"Firstly, I want to thank Jesus, because I couldn't do this on my own. I know he carried me through today," said player-of-the-match Rodrigues, a Christian born in Mumbai.

"It was really hard these last four months, but it just feels like a dream and it's not sunk in yet.

"Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible -- to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there and he fought for me."

India have twice been World Cup runners-up, in 2005 and 2017.

The hosts topped Australia's 331-7 against India earlier in the current tournament -- which was itself a new record chase for a women's one-day international.

It meant seven-time champions Australia suffered their first defeat in the ODI World Cup since 2017, when India beat them in the semi-final.

India appeared to be in deep trouble at 59-2 in the 10th over with Shafali Verma (10) and star batter Smriti Mandhana (24) dismissed.

But Rodrigues and Kaur rode out the storm and then took the attack to the opposition in front of a sizeable, partisan crowd.

