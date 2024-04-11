India to appoint defense attache in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

India will appoint its first defense attache in Armenia, News.Az reports citing The Print, an Indian online newspaper.

For the first time, India will post defense attaches in several countries including Ethiopia, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Philippines, Armenia and Poland in line with its broader policy initiative to expand strategic ties with key regions, a move that comes amid renewed geopolitical rivalries, according to the newspaper.

The decision to appoint a defense attache in Armenia comes as the country in the Caucasus region shows deep interest in enhancing its defense relations with India.

Last year, an arms deal to supply Indian military hardware including multi-barrel rocket launchers to Armenia was firmed up.

News.Az