India to buy Russian oil despite Trump’s threats, reports NYT
Indian officials have stated they will continue purchasing oil from Russia, despite the threat of penalties that U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he would impose, according to a report from the New York Times on Saturday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
On Friday, Trump told reporters that he had heard that India would no longer be buying oil from Russia.
Two senior Indian officials said there had been no change in policy, according to the NYT report, which added that one official said the government had "not given any direction to oil companies" to cut back imports from Russia.
Reuters had earlier reported that Indian state refiners stopped buying Russian oil in the past week as discounts narrowed in July.
On July 14, Trump threatened 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a major peace deal with Ukraine. Russia is the top supplier to India, responsible for about 35% of India's overall supplies.