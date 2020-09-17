Yandex metrika counter

India to have COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021

Indian Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that India would have a vaccine against the coronavirus disease by early next year, Sputnik reports.

"We are expecting that our country will have COVID vaccine by the early next year," Vardhan said in a statement to the Parliament.

On Wednesday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirmed reaching an agreement to deliver 100 million doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to India, specifying that the deal was reached with India's Dr. Reddy's.


