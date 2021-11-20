India tops world in road deaths with 150,000 annual casualties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly half a million traffic accidents over the span of a year in India resulted in around 150,000 total deaths, and experts believe that these road traffic fatalities could be lowered with proper planning and implementation of rules, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

India has only 1% of the world's vehicles but accounts for 11% of global deaths from road accidents, according to a report by the World Bank released earlier this year.

"India has the highest number of casualties in road accidents," said the report. "There are 53 road accidents in the country every hour and one death every four minutes."

On the eve of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims observed Sunday, Piyush Tewari from Save Life Foundation said most road fatalities are taking place because of flawed road design and engineering.

"Weak enforcement of traffic laws, lack of rapid trauma care and bad road-user behavior are other reasons for such a large number of fatalities on India's roads," Tewari told Anadolu Agency.

Save Life Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to improving road safety and emergency medical care across India.

Another aspect of the fatalities is that India has the second-largest road network in the world – after the U.S. – and its large network of roads requires a significant amount of enforcement activities. Newer roads being built all over the country lead to high speeds and improper behavior, and the group has suggested that there should be an intelligent management system deployed every 100 kilometers (62 miles).

