Indian actor Ram Charan, his wife Upasana visit Azerbaijan

Upasana Kamineni, the wife of Ram Charan, an Indian film actor, dancer, producer and entrepreneur who works in Telugu cinema, has shared on Twitter a video in which she is seen in Azerbaijan with a lady, who is cooking the street food, Telugu News Channel reported.

In this video, Upasana Kamineni disclosed how she fond of Azerbaijan local street and how it is healthy.

Definitely, Upasana accompanies Ram Charan on the sets of his film whether it is in India or outside. Earlier, both these couple have visited interiors of Godavari district while Rangasthalam shooting is going on. Recently, Upasana joined Ram Charan and director Boyapati' Vinaya Vidheya Rama Azerbaijan schedule.

