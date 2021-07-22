Indian COVID-19 tally rises to 31,257,720

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,257,720 on Thursday as 41,383 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Xinhua reported.

Besides, as many as 507 deaths from the virus have been reported since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 418,987.

There are still 409,394 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 2,224 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,429,339 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 38,652 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

News.Az