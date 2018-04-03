Yandex metrika counter

Indian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Indian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Ms. Sushma Swaraj will be on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 4.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Ms. Sushma Swaraj will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and take part at the Ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan  told News.Az.

After the meeting Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and İndia will hold a joint press breifing. 

For press conference local and international media are invited to come to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 4, at 16:20. Media representatives are requested to present their accreditation cards at the entrance.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      