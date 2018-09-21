Indian Parliamentary Delegation visits Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by senior Parliamentarian, Mr. K.H. Muniyappa, attended the Solemn meeting of the Milli Mejlis

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by senior Parliamentarian, Mr. K.H. Muniyappa, attended the Solemn meeting of the Milli Mejlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, AzVision.az reports.

The Indian delegation including members of both Houses of Indian Parliament, Mr. Chintamani Malviya and Mr. V Vijayasai Reddy, is visiting Azerbaijan for the historic event.

The Indian delegation had meetings with Mr. Ziyafat Asgarov, the First Vice Speaker of Milli Mejlis, to discuss cooperation between the Parliaments of India and Azerbaijan. They held discussions with the Members of Milli Mejlis Mr. Rufat Guliyev and Dr. Zale Aliyeva, who are part of the Azerbaijan-India Parliamentary Group In Milli Mejlis, and conveyed their desire for greater exchanges between the Parliaments of India and Azerbaijan. The delegation will be meeting with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mr. Mukhtar Babayev, the Co-chair of India-Azerbaijan inter-governmental Commission, for discussing bilateral cooperation. They also visited historical and cultural sites of Baku, including Ateshgah which was visited by Indian pilgrims for several centuries.

News.az

News.Az