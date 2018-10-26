Indian participant of Humanitarian Forum: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to multicultural values

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Such prestigious events play a major role in promoting multicultural values throughout the world"

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to multicultural values, Sri-Sri Ravi Shankar, spiritual leader of the Indian "The Art of Living Foundation", who is attending the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum, told AZERTAC.

He hailed the fact that one of the breakout sessions of the Baku Forum addresses multiculturalism. “Such prestigious events play a major role in promoting multicultural values throughout the world. Everyone should respect religious beliefs, language, ethnicity of others, and people should not live in fear because of their choice,” Shankar added.

He also commended President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for attaching importance to the promotion of multiculturalism and tolerance.

News.Az

