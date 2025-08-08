Indian PM Modi talks to Putin, discusses Ukraine conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 8, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone and thanked him for sharing the latest updates on Ukraine.

The conversation between the two leaders came days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods to penalise New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian oil, News.Az reports citing Reuters

The penalty took the total levy on Indian goods exported to the U.S. to 50%, among the highest levied on any U.S. trading partner.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi said in a post on X. India's foreign ministry said Modi invited Putin to New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit later this year. The two leaders "reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," the ministry said in a statement. Modi also spoke with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by phone on Thursday, discussing a broad range of topics that included high tariffs imposed by the U.S. Trade talks between India and the United States collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India's vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases. Modi's conversation with Putin also came a day after Russia and India stressed their commitment to a "strategic partnership" in bilateral security talks in Moscow between Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council.

