Indian president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, it gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Republic Day.

India and Azerbaijan share historical and friendly relations. I am confident that our bilateral relations will further strengthen and diversify in the years to come.

I convey my best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and personal well-being as well as for continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter reads.

News.Az