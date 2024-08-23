Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The official purpose of the visit is to hold talks on bilateral relations. This is Mr. Modi's first visit to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

According to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Narendra Modi and Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss political, trade, economic, investment, educational, cultural, and humanitarian issues. Additionally, the conflict in Ukraine is expected to be a topic of discussion.Reports of Mr. Modi's visit to Ukraine emerged several days before the official visit. Bloomberg reported that Narendra Modi declined to take on a mediating role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict but agreed to convey messages between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine if necessary.

News.Az