Indian state minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, M.J. Akbar will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, a diplomatic source told AzVision.az.

The Indian delegation led by the minister will participate in the “Heart of Asia” – Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference under the theme “Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region” to be held in Baku on Nov. 30 and Dec.1, 2017, according to AzVision.

The “Heart of Asia” – Istanbul Process is an important regional platform for political dialogue and close regional cooperation aimed at promoting stability, peace and prosperity in the Heart of Asia region, and for enhancing Afghanistan's connectivity with the entire region.

The participating states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations.

The process is also supported by wide range of other countries and international and regional organizations. Having strong intention to contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity and the traditional bonds of friendship with Afghanistan, Azerbaijan has joined the Process in 2012.

News.Az

News.Az