Indian tourist inflow to Azerbaijan soars by 175%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of Indian tourists who visited Azerbaijan in 2018 increased by 175 percent and reached 40,000 people, executive director of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said in an interview with the Indian News Agency ‘Times of India’.

He stressed that Indian tourists have recently started showing more interest in Azerbaijan.

Sengstschmid said that India is one of the first six countries where the official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board opened.

He added that the Indian market and the interests of potential tourists were considered.

“There are proposals for holding various events, weddings and other corporate and group events,” he said. “The work over a document that defines the rules for supporting the shooting of Indian films in Azerbaijan is underway.”

News.Az

News.Az