India's COVID-19 cases exceed 4 million

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 4 million on Saturday, reaching 4,023,179 as the number of deaths soared to 69,561, confirmed federal health ministry's data, Xinhua reports.

According to the data, 86,432 new COVID-19 cases and 1,089 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours from across the country.

Still there are 846,395 active cases in the country, while 3,107,223 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past several weeks, the country's focus has been on ramping up samples testing, which has led to the sudden daily jump in new COVID-19 cases.

As per the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 47,738,491 samples had been tested till Friday, with 1,059,346 samples tested on Friday alone.

India is presently passing through the Unlock-4 phase after the pandemic hit the country over seven months ago. The country continues to be one of the worst COVID-19 affected nations across the globe.

News.Az