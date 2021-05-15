India’s daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as WHO flags concern

+ ↺ − 16 px

India reported a smaller rise in daily coronavirus infections on Saturday (May 15), but deaths stayed near the 4,000 mark, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than the first, Reuters reports.

Over the past 24 hours, India had 326,098 new coronavirus infections for its lowest rise in nearly three weeks, taking the tally to 24.37 million, along with 3,890 deaths.

But the slow growth may reflect lower test rates, which are at their lowest since May 9.

In Geneva, the WHO's chief said the second year of the pandemic was set to be more deadly than the first, with India a huge concern.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's remarks to an online meeting on Friday came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of the disease through the vast countryside.

During the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths. Its death toll stands at 266,207, health ministry data shows.

