India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
- 19 Apr 2021 12:02
- 01 Oct 2025 20:43
- 160201
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/indias-delhi-to-lock-down-for-six-days-as-covid-19-outbreak-worsens Copied
The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbreak, Reuters reports.
The city was also facing acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen supplies and key medicines such as the anti-viral Remdesivir, Kejriwal said.