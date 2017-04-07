`India’s diverse ties with Azerbaijan will attain newer heights`

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In these 25 years, our cordial bilateral relations have progressed well."

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has hailed his country’s relations with Azerbaijan as he addressed a letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev as the two countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, according to Azvision.az.

“I am glad that in these 25 years, our cordial bilateral relations have progressed well. Our expanding relations in all fields and our cooperation including political, economic, energy, cultural as well as our people-to-people exchanges have been mutually beneficial and contributed significantly to the peace, stability and prosperity of our respective regions,” the Indian president said in his congratulatory letter.

“It is my sincere belief that as we look to the future with hope, India’s diverse ties with Azerbaijan will effectively build upon the achievements of these years and attain newer heights,” noted President Pranab Mukherjee.

News.Az

