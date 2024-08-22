India’s Modi holds talks with Polish counterpart in Warsaw ahead of Kyiv visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday in Warsaw ahead of his visit to Kyiv for high-level discussions.

Modi and Tusk met for talks on security, the war on Ukraine by India’s strategic partner Russia, and invigorating bilateral ties, News.Az reports citing foreign media.They were expected to make statements, and later the Indian leader is to meet with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda.Ahead of his visit, Modi said Poland was India’s key economy partner in Central Europe.The two leaders are expected to sign bilateral strategic cooperation agreements covering cybersecurity and the defense sector.Sitting on the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union, Poland is concerned about the two-year-old war across its eastern border. It’s offered political, humanitarian and defense support to Ukraine.Kyiv chastised Modi for a visit to Moscow last month, during which he met and hugged President Vladimir Putin. Modi has avoided condemning Russia while emphasizing a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine.

News.Az