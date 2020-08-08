India's virus cases top 60,000 for 2nd day

+ ↺ − 16 px

India recorded 61,537 new coronavirus cases over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

New cases have topped 60,000 nationwide for the second consecutive day, with more than 500,000 infections reported in just nine days.

India also saw 933 more deaths over the past day.

The death toll has hit 42,518, with the case-count over 2.086 million. Recoveries have exceeded 1.427 million.

The five most affected states in terms of cases are Maharashtra (490,262), Tamil Nadu (279,144), Andhra Pradesh (206,000), Karnataka (158,254), and the capital Delhi (142,723).

Some 23.38 million people have been tested for the virus nationwide.

India remains one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus, along with Brazil and the US.



This is the fourth consecutive day that India recorded the highest number of fresh infections in a single day across the world, according to the World Health Organization.

